Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $247.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.04 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $244.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $862.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

RBBN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 339,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

