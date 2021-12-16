Richard Gray Buys 1,000 Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,224 ($29.39) per share, for a total transaction of £22,240 ($29,390.78).

LON:CVSG opened at GBX 2,250 ($29.73) on Thursday. CVS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,390 ($18.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,835 ($37.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,358.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,359.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVSG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.34) to GBX 3,100 ($40.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

