RLJ Lodging Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by 97.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.55 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

