Robert W. Baird Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $107.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an upbeat investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.32.

NYSE:CVS opened at $100.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $100.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

