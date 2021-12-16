Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

