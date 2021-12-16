Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
