Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOOD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,045,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

