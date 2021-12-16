Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $2,689,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $9.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,671,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 35.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

