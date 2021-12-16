Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.08

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 6914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Root by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 31.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Root by 0.6% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Root by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

