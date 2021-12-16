Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $506.16.

NYSE ROP opened at $479.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.88. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

