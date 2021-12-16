Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.49. 4,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 422,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROVR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

