Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Trading 10% Higher

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR) traded up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 242,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 219,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06.

Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

