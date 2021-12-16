Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.40) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.08) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,593.80 ($21.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,682.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,517.06. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £122.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.66.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

