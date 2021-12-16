RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RPT Realty by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RPT Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

