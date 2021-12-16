Ryan Mangold Purchases 152 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($198.86).
Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 148 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($197.54).
FGP stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.04. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.55 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.70 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85.
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
