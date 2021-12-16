Ryan Mangold Purchases 152 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($198.86).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 148 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($197.54).

FGP stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.04. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.55 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.70 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 103 ($1.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 96.43 ($1.27).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

