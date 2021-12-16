Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.00

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

SFSHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

