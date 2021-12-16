saffron.finance Price Hits $347.37 (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for $347.37 or 0.00707756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a market cap of $31.91 million and $268,048.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get saffron.finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00208693 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,847 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for saffron.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for saffron.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.