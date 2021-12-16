Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €133.00 by UBS Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €133.00 ($149.44) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.75 ($142.42).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €100.56 ($112.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €113.33. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.