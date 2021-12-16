Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SCZC remained flat at $$47.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.