Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and approximately $116,559.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.00 or 0.08169565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.24 or 0.99888266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

