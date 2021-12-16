Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,219,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

