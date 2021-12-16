Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $36,400.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 8.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 217,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.