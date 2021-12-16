Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.17

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.17 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 1,415,023 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.17. The company has a market capitalization of £165.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32.

In other news, insider Martin Diggle bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($50,218.05).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

