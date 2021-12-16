Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN)’s share price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

