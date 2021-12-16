Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.25

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

