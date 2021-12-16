Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 281,207 shares.The stock last traded at $39.18 and had previously closed at $39.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

