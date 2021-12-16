Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.62. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

