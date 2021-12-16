Scott David Kee Sells 247,660 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Scott David Kee sold 247,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,954,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott David Kee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $4,256,267.20.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

