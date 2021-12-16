Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $226.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.28. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $178.80 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

