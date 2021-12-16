SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.71.
SEAC has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.