SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.71.

SEAC has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SeaChange International worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

