SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SeaChange International worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.