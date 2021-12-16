Seaport Global Securities Lowers CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Neutral

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

CCMP stock opened at $195.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

