Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to “Buy”

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.