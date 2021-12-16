SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 50,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average of $223.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.