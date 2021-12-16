SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $345.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $353.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

SEAS stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,911 shares of company stock worth $3,246,944 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

