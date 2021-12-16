Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $402.48 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

