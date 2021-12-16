Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55.

