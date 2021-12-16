Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 256,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.11.

