Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.3% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYC stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

