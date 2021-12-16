Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,725 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,158 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

