SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY remained flat at $$51.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SEEK has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

Get SEEK alerts:

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.