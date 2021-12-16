Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Up to $24.24

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $25.12. Seer shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 781 shares changing hands.

SEER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Seer alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $2,179,291. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Seer during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seer by 168.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Seer by 222.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 115,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Seer by 13,142.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Seer by 119.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.