SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. SEGRO has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.