SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Repurchase $200.00 million in Outstanding Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

