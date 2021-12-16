Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Purchases $11,468,880.00 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,748,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 689,560 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 448,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 353,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

