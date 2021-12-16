Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Purchases $43,484.16 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SELB stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $370.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Natixis bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

