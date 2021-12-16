Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,261,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 80,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.