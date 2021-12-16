Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,742,234. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

