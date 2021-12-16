Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.