Selfkey (KEY) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $62.70 million and $23.24 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00207030 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

