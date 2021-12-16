Sentinel Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $87.83 million and approximately $560,241.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,666,196,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,065,084,834 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

